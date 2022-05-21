Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.75 Million

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) to post $274.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.10 million and the lowest is $270.53 million. CONMED reported sales of $255.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,578 shares of company stock worth $3,651,999. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CONMED by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000.

CNMD stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.45. The company had a trading volume of 209,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,235. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.93. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $107.08 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

