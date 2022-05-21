Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will post sales of $129.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.00 million and the highest is $130.90 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $527.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $522.70 million to $532.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $580.50 million, with estimates ranging from $575.60 million to $583.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other CVB Financial news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after buying an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $22,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

