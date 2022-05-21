Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $732.44 Million

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) to announce $732.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $714.00 million to $752.20 million. First Horizon reported sales of $782.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,982,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $907,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after buying an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,839,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after buying an additional 4,344,484 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

