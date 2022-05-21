Analysts Expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) to Post -$0.09 EPS

Analysts expect that The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. Beachbody posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 EPS for the quarter. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of 216.27 million for the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody to $2.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 6.00.

BODY stock opened at 1.61 on Wednesday. Beachbody has a twelve month low of 0.91 and a twelve month high of 13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is 1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is 2.26.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

