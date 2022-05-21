Analysts Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target at $76.50

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $60.22. 487,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,391. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. Bruker has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.50 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 24.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,059,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $1,745,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

