Analysts Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $130.50

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.43. 742,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,075. DaVita has a 1 year low of $92.63 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

