Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $23.11

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Separately, Barclays lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 1,067,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,921. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $11.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 279.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $14,789,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.