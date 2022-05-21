Analysts Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target at $28.22

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRSH. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.84. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $526,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $67,351.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,269,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $8,603,000. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,838,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,076,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

