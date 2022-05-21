Analysts Set Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Price Target at $64.31

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.31.

Several research analysts have commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ingersoll Rand from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,545,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,451,000 after buying an additional 539,523 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 41.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 15.9% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.95. 3,338,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $62.64. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.35.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

