Analysts Set MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Target Price at $7.13

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis decreased their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MediWound during the first quarter worth $93,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $48,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $1,212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the third quarter worth $38,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

