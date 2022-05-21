Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Target Price at C$30.44

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSRM. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.16. 294,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,372. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$18.08 and a 12 month high of C$31.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 11.73%.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

