Analysts Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Price Target at $277.23

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $221.96.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.36. 12,300,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,859,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.99. Target has a twelve month low of $150.89 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Target will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.