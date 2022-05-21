Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and NetScout Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 51.35 -$755.45 million N/A N/A NetScout Systems $855.58 million 3.07 $36.97 million $0.50 71.20

NetScout Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Profitability

This table compares Aurora Innovation and NetScout Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A -20.25% -14.48% NetScout Systems 4.32% 4.66% 3.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Aurora Innovation and NetScout Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 NetScout Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00

Aurora Innovation currently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 262.37%. NetScout Systems has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.30%. Given Aurora Innovation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than NetScout Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of NetScout Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Aurora Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NetScout Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NetScout Systems beats Aurora Innovation on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc. provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks. It also provides nGeniusPULSE, an active testing tool that enables enterprises to identify infrastructure performance issues and determine application availability, reliability, and performance; and nGenius Business Analytics solution, which enables service providers to analyze their network traffic. In addition, the company offers ISNG, an advanced passive network probe; packet flow systems that deliver targeted network traffic access to various monitoring and security tools and systems; and a suite of test access points that enable non-disruptive access to network traffic. Further, it provides cybersecurity solutions to protect their networks against distributed denial of service attacks under the Arbor brand, such as Arbor Sightline, Arbor Threat Mitigation System, Arbor Insight, Arbor Edge Defense, and Arbor Cloud. The company also offers advanced threat detection solutions, such as Omnis Cyber Investigator. It serves enterprise customers in various industries, including financial services, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, utilities, education, transportation, and retail; mobile operators, wireline operators, cable operators, Internet service providers, and cloud providers; and governmental agencies through a direct sales force, and indirect reseller and distribution channels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.

