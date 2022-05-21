Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $69.87 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.79.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 7,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,106.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,625 shares of company stock worth $1,913,674. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after acquiring an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,560,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $30,267,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.81. 1,243,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,715. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.32) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.