Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $49.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group to $49.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup restated a focus list rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.79.

Shares of APLS opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.76. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.07). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $632,854.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,426.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $49,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,674 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 77,317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

