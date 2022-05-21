Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $169.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.62.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.46. 16,281,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

