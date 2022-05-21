Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Lowered to $160.00 at Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $106.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

