Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.35. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total transaction of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, which is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and Phase I/II clinical trials in relapsed/refractory gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

