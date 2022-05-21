Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARDS stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.91.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARDS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.