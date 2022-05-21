ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €780.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($812.50) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($729.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($656.25) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($625.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($625.00) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($802.08) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, March 7th.

