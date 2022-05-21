Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aspira Women’s Health Inc. engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of testing options and bio-analytical solutions for women’s health. Aspira Women’s Health Inc., formerly known as Vermillion Inc., is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health ( NASDAQ:AWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 485.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspira Women’s Health news, insider Valerie Barber Palmieri bought 43,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 267,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicole Sandford bought 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWH. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.