Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires 11,227 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,365,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,321,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 532,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,323,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 838,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. 12,317,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,830,770. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

