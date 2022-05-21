Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 376.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.54. The company had a trading volume of 998,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $142.97.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

