Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Acquires New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,950,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,738,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.18. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $84.96.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

