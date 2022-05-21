Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Buys Shares of 4,000 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,752 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,515.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 50,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $366,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 673,695 shares of company stock valued at $80,740,134. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.64. 2,707,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,855. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a 200 day moving average of $128.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

