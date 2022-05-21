Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.6% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.96. 5,462,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,196,308. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average of $58.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

