Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge purchased 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,012 shares of company stock worth $332,350,306 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.56.

Shares of LLY traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,129,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,956. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $314.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $292.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

