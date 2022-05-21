Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,381,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,503,000 after acquiring an additional 469,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 189,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 667,137 shares of company stock valued at $42,579,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $60.98. 29,126,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,194,708. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.95%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.