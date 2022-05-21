Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Purchases 39,400 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,927,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of ESGV remained flat at $$68.21 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 385,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,091. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95.

