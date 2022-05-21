Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 419.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.5% of Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadcom by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $543.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,898. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $221.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $449.34 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $592.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $591.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

