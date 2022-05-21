Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes $351,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.39. 15,941,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,131,691. The company has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.80.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

