Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,709,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after buying an additional 166,327 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.31. 819,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,296. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.30.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

