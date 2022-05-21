Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.96 Million

Analysts expect that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) will post $425.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $416.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $435.26 million. Atlas reported sales of $393.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 28.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

ATCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

ATCO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 404,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,155. Atlas has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 690.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

