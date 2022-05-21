Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Trading Up 13.5%

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s share price was up 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18. Approximately 194,873 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 67,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44, a current ratio of 15.80 and a quick ratio of 15.65. The stock has a market cap of C$149.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.37.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.