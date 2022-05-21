Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $282.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.42 and a 200 day moving average of $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $175.41 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 487.3% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 150,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,292,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

