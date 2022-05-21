AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoNation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $146.71.

Shares of AN stock opened at $108.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.70.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 22.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock worth $49,815,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,594,000 after acquiring an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in AutoNation by 745.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

