Autonio (NIOX) One Day Volume Tops $8,302.00

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 21st. Autonio has a total market cap of $528,063.28 and approximately $8,302.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Autonio has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,713.31 or 0.12601582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003390 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 377.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.65 or 0.00497664 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,476.17 or 1.84871492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00033904 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.