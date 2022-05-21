Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Avangrid worth $24,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,697,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,898,000 after purchasing an additional 49,170 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Avangrid by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,738,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Avangrid by 22.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 950,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after purchasing an additional 173,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avangrid by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,478 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avangrid by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Shares of AGR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 917,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.28. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 4.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Avangrid Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.