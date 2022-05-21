Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Shares Up 7.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92. 3,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 500,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Specifically, CFO David Afshar acquired 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $34,422.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,006.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven E. Rodgers purchased 30,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,036 shares of company stock valued at $250,123 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a positive return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $414.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $115,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

