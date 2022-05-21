Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.55.

Shares of Ayr Wellness stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.45. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.55 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

