B. Riley Cuts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $39.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

URBN stock opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.43. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.10.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,867,000 after acquiring an additional 420,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $268,451,000 after buying an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,560,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,624,000 after buying an additional 1,624,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,990,653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $125,315,000 after buying an additional 403,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

