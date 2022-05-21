Baader Bank Reiterates “€188.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($151.04) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($187.50) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €197.00 ($205.21) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €171.70 ($178.85).

Shares of WCH opened at €167.30 ($174.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €159.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.39. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 1-year high of €177.75 ($185.16).

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

