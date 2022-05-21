BaaSid Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BaaSid has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $54,163.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BaaSid has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,341.02 or 1.00043340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002190 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001705 BTC.

About BaaSid

BaaSid is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

BaaSid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BaaSid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

