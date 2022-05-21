Badger DAO (BADGER) Hits Market Cap of $70.78 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded up 35.7% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.64 or 0.00019246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $70.78 million and $4.45 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

