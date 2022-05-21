Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of BAFYY stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

