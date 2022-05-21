Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lifted by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Hoylecohen LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,379,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,599,040. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

