Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $95.37 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $666,860,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $215,953,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,146 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.