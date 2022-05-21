Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.38) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.60 ($18.33) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($17.71) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.65 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.46) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.69 ($14.27).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.21 ($8.55) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($21.56) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($28.14). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.82.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.