Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 9,300 ($114.64) price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 5,900 ($72.73) to GBX 7,000 ($86.29) in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($91.96) to GBX 7,700 ($94.92) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($88.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,677.78 ($94.65).

RKT stock opened at GBX 6,242 ($76.95) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($60.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,709 ($82.70). The company has a market cap of £44.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,384.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,050.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

