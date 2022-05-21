Barclays Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI)

Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.08) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.29) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €87.00 ($90.63) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.18 ($71.02).

ETR HEI opened at €51.86 ($54.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of €47.01 ($48.97) and a twelve month high of €76.98 ($80.19). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

